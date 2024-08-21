Longtime New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. Dies Aged 87

Bill Pascrell Jr., a longtime Democratic Representative from New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87, according to a statement from his family.

Pascrell, who served 14 terms in Congress, had been hospitalized since July. The family did not disclose the cause of his death.

In a heartfelt statement, the family said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved.”

Pascrell was a lifelong resident of Paterson, New Jersey, a city he deeply loved and served throughout his life.

First elected to Congress in 1996, Pascrell was a member of the influential Ways and Means Committee and was known for his role in coaching the Democrats’ congressional baseball team.

Pascrell had faced health challenges in recent years, including heart surgery during his 2020 re-election campaign.

His health took a turn earlier this year, leading to his hospitalization for more than three weeks before a further setback last month.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy expressed his sorrow over Pascrell’s passing, stating: “Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Congressman Bill Pascrell, a giant of New Jersey and a lifelong champion for our most vulnerable neighbors.” Murphy extended his condolences to Pascrell’s wife, Elsie, their three children, and six grandchildren.

Pascrell’s death marks the second loss of a House Democrat this summer, following the passing of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas. He is also the second House Democrat from New Jersey to pass away this year, following Rep. Donald Payne Jr.’s death in the spring. With Pascrell’s passing, the Democratic Party now faces four vacancies in the House of Representatives, holding 211 seats compared to the Republicans’ 220.