Lorenza Izzo Siblings: All About Clara Lyon Parsons

Lorenza Izzo is a Chilean actress and model who has appeared in several films including Aftershock, The Green Inferno, Knock Knock and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

She was born in Santiago, Chile in 1989 to Chilean model Rosita Parsons, and has Italian descent on her father’s side and a younger sister, Clara Lyon Parsons, who is also a model.

Izzo began her career in modeling and journalism, but later moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

She made her acting debut in the 2010 independent film Instructions for my Funeral.

Izzo’s breakout roles came in the horror films Aftershock and The Green Inferno, the latter of which was directed by her then-husband Eli Roth.

Siblings

Lorenza has a younger sister named Clara Lyon Parsons.

She is also a model, following in the footsteps of their mother Rosita Parsons and sister Lorenza Izzo.

Like Lorenza, Clara has Italian descent on her father’s side.

The sisters appear to have a close relationship, with Lorenza posting several photos with Clara on her social media accounts over the years.

Clara has modeled for various brands and publications, though she seems to have a lower public profile compared to her famous sister.

Not much else is publicly known about Clara’s personal life or career outside of her modeling work, as she tends to keep a lower media presence than Lorenza.

Career

Izzo began her career in modeling and journalism, studying at the University of the Andes in Chile.

In 2007, she moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Izzo made her acting debut in the 2010 independent film Instructions for my Funeral.

Also Read: Ashley Tisdale Siblings: Get to Know Jennifer and Austin Tisdale

Her modeling career reached a peak in 2011 when she became the new face of the Brazilian fashion company Colcci after being invited to São Paulo Fashion Week.

In 2012, Izzo moved to Los Angeles and secured small roles in the TV series Hemlock Grove and the pilot I Am Victor.

That year, she also appeared in the films Que pena tu familia, Aftershock and The Green Inferno, the latter directed by her then-husband Eli Roth.

Izzo’s breakout roles came in the horror films Aftershock and The Green Inferno. She went on to star alongside Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas in the 2015 thriller Knock Knock, which was also directed by Roth.

Izzo has continued to act in films and TV shows, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Hacks and Panhandle.

She has established herself as a versatile actress, often appearing in genre films.

Personal life

Izzo met director Eli Roth in 2012 while filming his horror movie The Green Inferno. They began dating and eventually married in 2014.

Roth directed Izzo in several other films during their marriage, including Knock Knock. However, the couple divorced in 2019 after 5 years of marriage.

In 2020, Izzo publicly came out as pansexual in an interview.

She began dating writer and director Sophie Tabet at some point after her divorce from Roth.

Izzo and Tabet married in 2023, making their relationship official. She has been open about her sexuality and relationship on social media.

Despite being married twice, Izzo does not have any publicly known children.

Neither her marriage to Eli Roth nor her current marriage to Sophie Tabet has produced any offspring that have been reported on.

Izzo seems to be focused on her acting career and marriage at this stage of her life.