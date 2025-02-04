Lorenzo Sonego Siblings: All About Francesca Sonego

Lorenzo Sonego is an Italian professional tennis player born on May 11, 1995, in Turin.

He turned professional in 2013 and achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 21 on October 4, 2021.

Sonego has won four ATP singles titles and two doubles titles, with total career prize money of approximately $7.3 million.

Notable moments in his career include defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Vienna Open in November 2020 and reaching the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in 2025.

He was also part of the Italian team that won the Davis Cup in 2023.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lorenzo has one sibling, a sister named Francesca Sonego.

Their parents are Giorgio and Federica Sonego, who have played a significant role in Lorenzo’s tennis career by introducing him to the sport at a young age.

Career

In his early career, Sonego was introduced to tennis at the age of 11, encouraged by his father and coach Gipo Arbino.

He initially played football for Torino FC until he was 13, at which point he fully committed to tennis.

Sonego turned professional in 2013 and began competing on the ITF Futures and ATP Challenger circuits.

His breakthrough came in 2017 when he won his first Challenger title at the Sparkassen Challenger.

By 2019, he had reached the quarter-finals at the Monaco Rolex Masters and won his first ATP title in Antalya, which helped him break into the top 50 players globally.

In his later career, Sonego achieved notable success in Grand Slam tournaments, including reaching the round of 16 at Roland Garros in 2020, marking his first appearance beyond the first round in a Grand Slam.

He gained further recognition by defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Vienna Open in October 2020, where he reached the final as a lucky loser.

By 2021, he had secured four ATP singles titles, including wins in Cagliari and Metz. His highest ranking was No. 21 on October 4, 2021.

Sonego continued to perform well, reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2021 and achieving significant results in subsequent tournaments.

Accolades

Sonego has achieved several accolades throughout his tennis career. He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 21 on October 4, 2021.

Over his career, he has won four ATP singles titles and two doubles titles. His total prize money amounts to approximately $7.3 million, reflecting his success on the tour.

In addition to his individual accomplishments, Sonego was part of the Italian team that won the Davis Cup in 2023, marking a significant achievement in his career.

He has also made notable performances in Grand Slam tournaments, including reaching the quarter-finals at the 2025 Australian Open, which highlights his competitiveness at the highest levels of the sport.