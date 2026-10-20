Lowry joins McIlroy in first ever TGL Trade

Shane Lowry is the first player to be traded in the TMRW Golf League (TGL) and will join Rory McIlroy at Boston Common Golf for 2027.

Ireland’s Lowry makes the move before the third season of TGL, which takes place at the SoFi Centre in Florida and comprises traditional golf with technology.

The 39-year-old spent the first two seasons at The Bay GC, and he will now link up with five-time major winner McIlroy as team rosters expand to five players for the new campaign.

USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Masters champions Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama joined McIlroy at Boston Common Golf last season.

In a trade for Lowry, The Bay will acquire Boston Common Golf’s fourth draft selection to fill its open roster spot, as well as one future selection over the next three seasons and commercial considerations.

McIlroy, who co-founded TGL alongside Tiger Woods and Mike McCarley, said 2019 Open champion Lowry is a “great friend” and he loves playing alongside him.

“We’ve had some special wins together, including at the Zurich Classic, and I know the quality of his game and how much he cares about winning for his team-mates,” he added.

“I’m delighted to welcome him to Boston Common Golf and excited about what we can achieve together this season.”

Lowry, who won the Irish Open at Doonbeg in September, added he was “delighted” to make the move to link up with McIlroy for the new campaign.

“Having Rory alongside me and being part of this group makes it particularly exciting, and I’m looking forward to helping the team bring a championship to Boston,” he said.

Elsewhere in the league, new team Motor City Golf Club announced five-time major winner Brooks Koepka as its first player.