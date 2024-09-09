LSK Asks Court to Declare Acting IG Masengeli Unfit to Hold Office

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) now wants acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli to be convicted and ousted from office after failing to comply with court orders seven times in a row.

The lawyer body through their lawyers Faith Odhiambo and Nelson Havi wants Masengeli to serve his sentence at Kamiti Maximum prisons and a fine to be deducted from his salary.

High Court judge Justice Lawrence Mugambi summoned Masengeli to clear the air on the abduction of three men in Kitengela, Kajiado County. Their abduction was linked to anti government protests that rocked the area.

“At the end of this, we will ask the court to do two fundamental things-to convict the acting IG for contempt of court and to sentence him to the highest permissible legal consequence,” said Havi.

“We want Gilbert Masengeli not to hold public office because it is not his personal property.”

Masengeli told the court that he is still engaged in operational activities in Wajir and cannot avail himself on Monday as ordered.

Through his lawyer Charles Mutinda he told the court the operational matters in the north eastern region were in context of securing the republic.

He sent Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat to represent him in court.

LSK however accused the acting IG of being in a concert and taking pictures with John Mbadi CS treasury and DCI while having tete-a-tete instead of obeying court orders.

“Are these the great matters while the nation is watching as three petitioners are still missing,” said the lawyer.

The lawyer body said giving Masengeli another chance will be a violation of article 10 of the Constitution.

“The right to be heard is given, If given must be exercised if not the court must do its duty,” court heard.

Masengeli is expected to explain the whereabouts of three individuals including Jamil Longton, his brother Aslam Longton, and activist Bob Njagi, who were reportedly abducted by individuals believed to be police officers on August 19, amid the Gen Z protests.

The judge is expected to make a ruling.