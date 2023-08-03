LSK Asks IG Koome For Details of Arrested Anti-government Protesters

The Law Society of Kenya wants the Inspector General of Police to provide information regarding the arrest status of those who allegedly breached the law during anti government demos.

It also wants the police to furnish them with any documents relating to the postmortem and cause of the death of those who died as a result of the protests.

Similarly, LSK seeks to be provided with the names of the persons killed since the start of the anti-government protests.

In a letter dated July 31, LSK president Eric Theuri based the request on Article 35 of the Constitution.

Article 35 (1) states that “Every citizen has the right of access to information held by the State, and information held by another person and required for the exercise or protection of any right or fundamental freedom.”

In the document, Theuri asked Koome to submit the number of persons arrested and detained since the start of the demonstrations and the names of police stations and occurrence book particulars relating to all arrested and detained persons since the start of protests.

He also requested the dates on which the aforesaid persons were arraigned.

“The names and /or numbers of people killed or dead detained since the start of the Azimio La Umoja-led demonstrations,” Theuri said.

LSK also asked the NPS IG to submit any documents relating to the postmortem or cause of death that the police may have in its possession relating to the deceased persons.

The society said the information should be sent within seven days of the letter reception.

“We will appreciate receiving a response as soon as possible, but certainly no later than seven days from the date of the service of this letter,” Theuri said.

He noted that in its press statement on July 25, the Ministry of Interior did not give details on the civilians who died during the demos. The demos were called over the high cost of living and new Finance Act 2023.

The government has not mentioned it there were people who were killed by police during the demonstrations. Police killed about 30 people in separate places including Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu and Kisii.

