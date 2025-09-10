LSK Demands Probe into Killing of City Lawyer

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has called for swift investigations into the killing of city lawyer and former chairperson of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, Mather Kyalo Mbobu.

Mbobu was shot dead on Tuesday evening while driving along Magadi Road in Nairobi. According to police and witnesses, gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire at him as he sat in traffic.

The lawyer, who was also a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, was alone in his car when the attack happened. Police said the assailants shattered his window before shooting him at least three times in the chin. His body was found slumped on the driver’s seat less than a kilometre from Galleria Mall. The attackers escaped after the incident.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin confirmed that a team of experts has been assigned to handle the case.

Odhiambo mourned Mbobu as a dedicated lawyer who made great contributions to the legal profession and mentored many young advocates. She also raised concerns over the safety of lawyers in the country.

“While we await preliminary reports on the identity of the perpetrators and the motive, we are apprehensive that this has all the markings of a pre-determined assassination,” Odhiambo said.

“We call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to commence immediate, all-hands-on-deck investigation to identify, locate, apprehend and prosecute perpetrators of this crime.”