LSK President Denies Taking Part in Protest Victims’ Compensation Panel Meetings

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has responded to criticism following her appointment as Vice Chair of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Riots.

In a statement on X, Odhiambo clarified that she has never participated in the panel’s meetings or activities since her appointment. She emphasized her commitment to the rule of law and respect for the High Court orders that suspended the panel’s operations.

“I would like to emphasize that I do not work for the Government of Kenya nor the opposition; my call is to serve the people of Kenya and my learned colleagues at the Law Society of Kenya,” she wrote.

Odhiambo has faced backlash from some quarters for accepting the role. She however said she is consulting widely while listening to victims of demonstrations who continue to seek justice.

“I know there are many Kenyans who were killed and injured, while others have been profiled and taken to court over trumped-up charges. I maintain the call to the ODPP to review the trumped-up terrorism charges against peaceful protesters; and shift focus on prosecuting the trigger-happy officers who were caught on camera using excessive force,” she stated.

She added that the LSK will continue to provide pro bono legal services to victims and survivors of police brutality across the country.

The panel is chaired by Presidential Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, Prof. Makau Mutua, who also defended his role amid criticism.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Prof. Mutua said Kenyans should appreciate President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga for working together to restore peace and stability. He insisted that his role is not to defend wrongdoing but to serve with integrity.

“You can take it to the bank that I am not in this government to whitewash or cover up anything. If things happen that I am not happy with, or that my conscience cannot live with, I will move out because I will not be of any use to the government or the President if I cannot tell him the truth,” said Prof. Mutua.