Lucas Digne Siblings: Get to Know Mathieu Digne

Lucas Digne is a French professional footballer born on 20 July 1993 in Meaux, France.

He plays as a left-back for Premier League club Aston Villa and has earned numerous caps for the France national team.

Known for his attacking flair from the left flank, precise crossing, and set-piece delivery, Digne has built a solid career across top European leagues, including stints in France, Italy, Spain, and England.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lucas has one older brother named Mathieu.

Mathieu also showed early promise in football and joined the youth academy at Lille, the same club where Lucas developed.

The brothers grew up in a football-oriented family, with their parents Philippe and Carine deeply involved in a local club.

Career

Digne began his youth career with local clubs before joining Lille’s academy in 2005.

He progressed through the ranks and made his professional debut for Lille in 2011, quickly establishing himself as a regular in Ligue 1 during the 2012–13 season.

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His impressive performances earned him a high-profile transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, where he contributed to multiple domestic successes despite limited starting opportunities behind established players.

In search of more playing time, he spent a successful loan season at Roma in 2015–16, scoring three goals in Serie A.

This led to a move to Barcelona in 2016, where he added La Liga and Copa del Rey titles to his collection while featuring in European competitions.

Digne joined Everton in the Premier League in 2018 and became a fan favorite for his consistent performances and leadership qualities over four seasons.

In January 2022, he transferred to Aston Villa, where he has continued to deliver strong contributions, helping the team in domestic and European campaigns.

Internationally, Digne won the FIFA U-20 World Cup with France in 2013 and has represented the senior team at major tournaments including the 2014 World Cup and UEFA Euros.

Accolades

Digne has accumulated significant silverware.

With Paris Saint-Germain, he won two Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de la Ligue trophies, and multiple Trophée des Champions.

At Barcelona, he secured La Liga and Copa del Rey honors.

On the international stage, he claimed the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013 and later contributed to France’s UEFA Nations League victories.