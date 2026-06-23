Nick Woltemade Siblings: All About Madita Woltemade

Nick Woltemade is a German professional footballer born on February 14, 2002, in Bremen, Germany.

The towering forward or attacking midfielder is known for his physical presence, aerial ability, technical skills, and goal-scoring prowess.

He currently plays for Premier League club Newcastle United and represents the Germany national team.

Woltemade rose through the ranks at Werder Bremen before enjoying a breakout period with VfB Stuttgart, which led to a high-profile move to England in the summer of 2025.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Nick has one older sister, Madita Woltemade, born in 1998.

Madita is a handball player who has competed in the Handball-Regionalliga Niedersachsen for clubs including TuS Komet Arsten and previously TV Oyten Vampires.

She also works as a teacher.

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Career

Woltemade began his football journey in Bremen, joining local side TS Woltmershausen before moving to Werder Bremen’s youth academy in 2010.

He made history at Werder by becoming their youngest-ever Bundesliga debutant at the age of 17 in 2020.

After limited first-team opportunities, he was loaned to SV Elversberg in the third tier, where he excelled and helped the club achieve promotion.

In 2024, he transferred to VfB Stuttgart, quickly establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting attackers with impressive goal tallies and performances that earned him recognition in the national team setup.

His form led to a club-record transfer to Newcastle United in August 2025.

At international level, Woltemade has progressed through German youth teams, notably shining in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, before earning senior caps and contributing during World Cup qualification.

Accolades

With SV Elversberg, Woltemade won the 3. Liga title and the Saarland Cup in the 2022–23 season, also being named 3. Liga Player of the Season.

At VfB Stuttgart, he secured the DFB-Pokal in 2024–25.

On the international stage with Germany U21, he was runner-up in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2025, where he also finished as top scorer and earned a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He has additionally been selected in the Kicker Bundesliga Team of the Season.