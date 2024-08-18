Lucie Arnaz’s Net Worth

Lucie Arnaz, an accomplished American actress, singer, and producer, boasts a net worth of $20 million. As the daughter of iconic entertainers Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Lucie has built a distinguished career in her own right. From starring in her mother’s television shows to performing on Broadway, Lucie’s diverse talents have earned her significant recognition and wealth.

Early Life

Lucie Désirée Arnaz was born on July 17, 1951, in Los Angeles, California, into Hollywood royalty. Her parents, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, were Emmy-winning actors known for their groundbreaking work on I Love Lucy. After her parents divorced in 1960, Lucie’s life was split between her mother’s marriage to comedian Gary Morton and her father’s marriage to Edith Mack Hirsch. Lucie’s early education took place in New York City, where she attended St. Vincent Ferrer School before returning to Los Angeles to complete her studies at Immaculate Heart High School.

Lucie Arnaz Career

Lucie Arnaz’s career began with walk-on roles on her mother’s show, The Lucy Show (1962–1968). She later starred as Kim Carter alongside her mother and brother on Here’s Lucy (1968–1974). Lucie quickly expanded her repertoire, guest-starring on popular TV shows like Marcus Welby, M.D. (1975) and Fantasy Island (1978). Her big-screen debut came in 1977 with Billy Jack Goes to Washington, followed by her acclaimed role in The Jazz Singer (1980), which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Throughout the 1980s, Lucie continued to shine, starring in TV movies such as The Mating Season (1980) and Who Gets the Friends? (1988). She also headlined her own CBS sitcom, The Lucie Arnaz Show in 1985. In 1991, she played Tess Hammersmith on the CBS series Sons and Daughters. Lucie’s film work includes roles in Down to You (2000) and Smoking/Non-Smoking (2011), with the latter earning her accolades at various film festivals.

Lucie has also had a successful stage career, particularly on Broadway, where she starred in productions like They’re Playing Our Song (1979–1980) and Pippin (2014). Her performance in They’re Playing Our Song earned her multiple awards, including a Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle Special Award.

Beyond acting, Lucie has produced several notable projects, including the Emmy-winning documentary Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie (1993) and the Amazon Studios film Being the Ricardos (2021). She has also played a significant role in preserving her parents’ legacy, serving as a trustee on The American Theatre Wing’s board and as president of the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Center’s board of directors.

Personal Life

Lucie Arnaz married actor Phil Vandervort in 1971, but the couple divorced in 1977. She later married actor Laurence Luckinbill in 1980, and together they have three children: Katharine, Joseph, and Simon. Lucie is also a stepmother to Laurence’s two sons from his previous marriage. The family has maintained a relatively private life despite Lucie’s Hollywood lineage.

Lucie Arnaz Awards

Lucie Arnaz has earned critical acclaim throughout her career, including two Primetime Emmy nominations. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Special for Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie in 1993. In addition, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Jazz Singer (1980) and has been recognized with awards at various film festivals for her acting performances.

Real Estate

Lucie Arnaz has made some notable real estate investments over the years. From 2007 to 2013, she and her husband Laurence owned a luxurious 5,207-square-foot home in Weston, Connecticut. The five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom property, featuring a chef’s kitchen, gym, and swimming pool, was listed for $1.99 million in September 2023.

