Luka Dončić Sibling: Meet Tijana Dončić

Luka Dončić is a Slovenian professional basketball player who plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He was born on February 28, 1999, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Dončić is known for his incredible skills on the court, earning him the nickname, Luka Magic.

He has led the Mavericks to several notable achievements, including their third NBA Finals appearance in the 2023-24 season.

Dončić has also been selected to five consecutive NBA All-Star games and has won multiple awards, including the Kia Rookie of the Year honor in 2018-19 and back-to-back All-NBA First Team accolades.

Siblings

Dončić’s half-sister is Tijana Dončić, who was born to his father, Sasa

Despite not being full siblings, the NBA player and Tijana are known to have a close relationship and have been seen together at various events and games.

Academy

Dončić began his academy career at the age of eight with the youth teams of Union Olimpija in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

He practiced often with Olimpija’s under-14 team but, due to league rules, could not play with the squad. Instead, he played for the club’s under-12 selection team.

At 13, he signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid’s youth academy, where he immediately began playing for the under-16 team.

He won the MVP award during the under-16 Spain Championship and continued to shine, winning the MVP award at the under-18 Next Generation Tournament and claiming a championship.

At 16 years, two months and two days of age, he made his professional debut for Real Madrid, becoming the youngest player to ever play for the club.

Career

Dončić’s NBA career began with a promising rookie season.

He was drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft and was immediately traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

In his first year, Dončić was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and won the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year award after averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

His success continued as he was selected to five consecutive NBA All-Star games from 2020 to 2024.

Dončić also earned All-NBA First Team honors in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, showcasing his versatility and dominance on the court.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 28.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game, solidifying his position as one of the league’s top players.

Dončić has also led the Mavericks to significant playoff success.

He guided the team to the playoffs in four straight seasons from 2020 to 2023 and helped them reach the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and 2023.

In the 2023-24 season, Dončić led the Mavericks to their third NBA Finals appearance.

At just 24 years old, he has already established himself as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, and his impressive career is expected to continue with the Mavericks.

Personal life

Dončić is engaged to Anamaria Goltes, a Slovenian model and social media influencer.

The couple met when they were 12 years old in Croatia and started dating in 2016. They have been together for several years, and their relationship has been widely reported in the media.

The couple got engaged on July 7, 2023, with a romantic proposal in Slovenia. Although they have not yet announced a wedding date, they are expected to tie the knot soon.

This significant milestone in their relationship marks a new chapter in their lives, and fans are eagerly awaiting the details of their special day.

Dončić and Anamaria have also started a family. They welcomed their first child, daughter Gabriela, in late 2023.

The couple is known to be very private about their personal life, but they often share glimpses of their family life on social media.

Anamaria is active on platforms like Instagram, where she has a significant following.

She posts about her life, fashion and beauty, and has collaborated with various brands and influencers.