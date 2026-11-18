Lyoto Machida has an estimated net worth of $4 million. The Brazilian mixed martial artist built his wealth through professional fighting, championship victories and appearances in major MMA promotions, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA.

Known as “The Dragon,” Machida became one of the most respected fighters in the sport because of his traditional karate-based fighting style. He reached the peak of his career in 2009 when he defeated Rashad Evans to become the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Machida later competed in the middleweight division and challenged for another UFC title. After leaving the organisation, he joined Bellator MMA, where he continued competing against some of the sport’s established fighters.

Beyond his fighting career, Machida has also earned income through martial arts instruction and other business activities. His property transactions have also attracted attention, including the sale of his California home in 2020.

Lyoto Machida Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth May 30, 1978 Place of Birth Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Early Life

Lyoto Machida was born on May 30, 1978, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. He is the third son of Yoshizo Machida, a Shotokan karate master who headed the Brazilian branch of the Japan Karate Association, and his wife, Ana Claudia.

Machida grew up in Belém, Brazil, alongside his brothers Chinzô, Kenzo and Take. His father introduced him to martial arts at a young age.

He started practising karate when he was three years old. By the age of 13, he had earned a black belt. He later expanded his training to include Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, sumo wrestling and boxing.

His early commitment to martial arts helped him develop the discipline and technical skills that later defined his professional career.

In 2001, Machida won the Pan American Karate Championship. He also competed in several other amateur karate tournaments, establishing himself as a talented martial artist before entering professional mixed martial arts.

Beginning of His MMA Career and K-1

Machida began his professional MMA career in Japan in 2003. He was managed by Antonio Inoki, the professional wrestler and mixed martial arts pioneer.

He made his professional debut against Kengo Watanabe, winning by decision. He followed the victory with a win over Stephan Bonnar, who later became a UFC Hall of Famer.

On New Year’s Eve in 2003, Machida faced Rich Franklin in a catchweight contest at Kobe Wing Stadium. He won by technical knockout, handing Franklin his first professional defeat.

Machida also competed in K-1, a prominent kickboxing organisation. He defeated Michael McDonald and Sam Greco before securing a victory over former UFC lightweight champion B.J. Penn in a special rules contest.

These performances helped him gain international recognition and attracted the attention of major MMA organisations.

Joining the UFC

Machida made his UFC debut at UFC 67 in February 2007. He faced Sam Hoger and won by unanimous decision.

He continued his winning run by defeating David Heath at UFC 70 and Pride veteran Kazuhiro Nakamura at UFC 76. At UFC 79, he stopped Sokoudjou, adding another important victory to his record.

His next major test came against former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz at UFC 84 in 2008. Machida won by unanimous decision, strengthening his position among the division’s leading contenders.

He followed the victory with a knockout win over Thiago Silva at UFC 89. The result earned him an opportunity to fight for the light heavyweight championship.

Winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Machida faced Rashad Evans at UFC 98 in May 2009 for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Both fighters entered the contest undefeated.

Machida delivered an impressive performance, knocking out Evans in the second round. The victory made him the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts.

He defended the title against Maurício Rua at UFC 104 in October 2009. Machida won by unanimous decision, although the judges’ verdict attracted criticism from fans and analysts who believed Rua had done enough to win.

The controversy led to a rematch at UFC 113 in May 2010. This time, Rua knocked out Machida in the first round, ending his championship reign and handing him the first defeat of his professional MMA career.

Although he lost the title, Machida remained a major attraction in the UFC. He later faced Quinton Jackson at UFC 123, losing by unanimous decision.

He returned to winning form against Randy Couture at UFC 129 in 2011. Machida delivered a memorable front-kick knockout that became one of the most recognisable finishes of his career.

Later that year, he challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 140 but lost by technical submission.

In 2012, Machida defeated Ryan Bader at UFC on Fox 4. He subsequently faced Dan Henderson at UFC 157 in 2013, winning by split decision. He then returned to Brazil and defeated Phil Davis at UFC 163.

Moving to the Middleweight Division

In late 2013, Machida moved from light heavyweight to middleweight. The decision gave him an opportunity to compete against a new group of opponents and pursue another UFC championship.

He made an impressive start by knocking out Mark Muñoz at UFC Fight Night 30. He followed the victory with a unanimous-decision win over Gegard Mousasi in Brazil.

Machida’s performances earned him a middleweight title opportunity against Chris Weidman at UFC 175 in July 2014.

The contest went the distance, but Weidman won by unanimous decision to retain the championship. Machida later returned to winning ways by stopping C.B. Dollaway at UFC Fight Night 58.

His next two fights ended in defeats. He lost to Luke Rockhold in April 2015 and Yoel Romero in June of the same year.

Machida was subsequently suspended for 18 months by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after acknowledging the use of a prohibited substance.

He returned to the octagon in October 2017 but suffered a knockout defeat to Derek Brunson. In February 2018, he defeated Eryk Anders by split decision.

His final UFC victory came against Vitor Belfort at UFC 224 in May 2018. Machida knocked out the former UFC champion in the second round.

Bellator MMA Career

After leaving the UFC, Machida signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA in 2018.

He made his promotional debut against former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho. Machida won by split decision, starting his new chapter with a victory.

In June 2019, he faced Chael Sonnen at Bellator 222 and won by technical knockout. However, he later lost to Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 228.

Machida continued competing in the organisation and faced Phil Davis at Bellator 245 in September 2020. He lost by split decision.

In April 2021, he entered the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix and faced Ryan Bader. Machida lost by unanimous decision.

He later returned to middleweight and fought Fabian Edwards at Bellator 281 in May 2022. Edwards stopped him by knockout in the first round.

Machida’s Bellator career added another chapter to his professional fighting journey, although he did not win a championship in the promotion.

UFC Fight Purses and Bonuses

Professional fighting has been the main source of Machida’s public profile and a significant part of his wealth.

His UFC career included several championship contests and high-profile matchups. Winning the light heavyweight title in 2009 raised his standing in the sport and gave him access to major events.

Fights against Rashad Evans, Maurício Rua, Jon Jones, Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva’s fellow Brazilian rivals and other established competitors helped maintain his commercial value.

Machida also earned performance-related bonuses during his career. However, the full details of his fight purses and total UFC compensation are not publicly available.

Bellator Fight Earnings

Machida’s move to Bellator in 2018 provided another source of professional fighting income.

His multi-fight contract allowed him to compete against established names such as Rafael Carvalho, Chael Sonnen, Gegard Mousasi, Phil Davis and Ryan Bader.

The financial terms of his Bellator agreement have not been publicly confirmed. Nevertheless, competing in major promotional events helped extend his earning career beyond the UFC.

Martial Arts and Business Activities

Machida’s experience in karate and mixed martial arts has also created opportunities outside professional competition.

His background as a karateka and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner gives him the experience needed to participate in martial arts instruction and related activities.

His reputation as a former UFC champion has also helped him maintain a public profile within the martial arts community.

Specific earnings from these activities have not been disclosed, making it difficult to determine how much they contribute to his estimated net worth.

Real Estate Investments

Machida has also been associated with property ownership in the United States.

In July 2012, he purchased a home in Redondo Beach, California, for approximately $1.475 million.

He sold the property in July 2020 for $2.15 million. The sale price was $675,000 higher than the original purchase price.

However, the difference between the purchase and sale prices does not represent confirmed profit. Expenses such as property taxes, maintenance, renovations and transaction costs can affect the final financial return.

The transaction nevertheless demonstrates Machida’s involvement in the real estate market outside his fighting career.

Personal Life

Lyoto Machida married his longtime girlfriend, Fabyola Vale, in 2004. The couple has two sons, Taiyo and Kaito.

Machida has generally maintained a private family life while concentrating on his martial arts career and business activities.

His upbringing in a karate family remains an important part of his identity. The discipline and traditional techniques he learned from his father became central to his fighting style and professional success.

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