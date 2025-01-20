Close Menu
    M-PESA Charges 2025: Updated Transaction and Withdrawal Fees

    M-Pesa

    Comprehensive Guide to M-Pesa Charges and Transactions (2025)

    This guide provides detailed information about M-Pesa charges for various transaction types, including transfers, withdrawals, and other associated services.

    1. M-Pesa Transfer Charges to Registered Users

    These charges apply when sending money from M-Pesa to any registered mobile money user, including M-Pesa, Airtel Money, and T-Kash users.

    Transaction Range (Kshs) Charges (Kshs)
    1 – 49 FREE
    50 – 100 FREE
    101 – 500 7
    501 – 1,000 13
    1,001 – 1,500 23
    1,501 – 2,500 33
    2,501 – 3,500 53
    3,501 – 5,000 57
    5,001 – 7,500 78
    7,501 – 10,000 90
    10,001 – 15,000 100
    15,001 – 20,000 105
    20,001 – 35,000 108
    35,001 – 50,000 108
    50,001 – 250,000 108

    2. Withdrawal Charges from M-Pesa Agents

    When withdrawing cash from an M-Pesa agent, the following charges apply:

    Transaction Range (Kshs) Withdrawal Charges (Kshs)
    50 – 100 11
    101 – 500 29
    501 – 1,000 29
    1,001 – 1,500 29
    1,501 – 2,500 29
    2,501 – 3,500 52
    3,501 – 5,000 69
    5,001 – 7,500 87
    7,501 – 10,000 115
    10,001 – 15,000 167
    15,001 – 20,000 185
    20,001 – 35,000 197
    35,001 – 50,000 278
    50,001 – 250,000 309

    3. M-Pesa ATM Withdrawal Charges

    For cash withdrawals via ATM using your M-Pesa account, the charges are as follows:

    Transaction Range (Kshs) ATM Withdrawal Fee (Kshs)
    200 – 2,500 35
    2,501 – 5,000 69
    5,001 – 10,000 115
    10,001 – 35,000 203

    4. Business Till to Customer and Pochi la Biashara Charges

    These charges apply for transfers from M-Pesa to Pochi la Biashara accounts or from Business Tills to customer phone numbers.

    Transaction Range (Kshs) Charges (Kshs)
    1 – 49 FREE
    50 – 100 FREE
    101 – 500 7
    501 – 1,000 13
    1,001 – 1,500 23
    1,501 – 2,500 33
    2,501 – 3,500 53
    3,501 – 5,000 57
    5,001 – 7,500 78
    7,501 – 10,000 90
    10,001 – 15,000 100
    15,001 – 20,000 105
    20,001 – 35,000 108
    35,001 – 50,000 108
    50,001 – 250,000 108

    5. Free M-Pesa Transactions

    Despite recent rate adjustments, the following transactions remain free for all M-Pesa users:

    • All deposits: FREE
    • M-Pesa registrations: FREE
    • Buying airtime: FREE
    • Balance enquiry: FREE
    • Changing M-Pesa PIN: FREE

    6. Discontinued Transfers to Unregistered Users

    As of February 5, 2024, Safaricom no longer allows money transfers to unregistered users. Previously, unregistered users would receive a voucher to withdraw funds at M-Pesa agents. The historical charges for such transfers were:

    Transaction Range (Kshs) Charges (Kshs)
    101 – 500 47
    501 – 1,000 51
    1,001 – 1,500 61
    1,501 – 2,500 76
    2,501 – 3,500 115
    3,501 – 5,000 139
    5,001 – 7,500 171
    7,501 – 10,000 211
    10,001 – 15,000 273
    15,001 – 20,000 296
    20,001 – 35,000 318
    35,001 – 50,000 318
    50,001 – 250,000 318

    Additional Notes

    • Maximum M-Pesa account balance: Kshs 500,000
    • Maximum daily transaction limit: Kshs 500,000
    • Maximum per transaction: Kshs 250,000
    • Minimum withdrawal amount at M-Pesa agents: Kshs 50
