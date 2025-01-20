M-PESA Charges 2025: Updated Transaction and Withdrawal Fees

Comprehensive Guide to M-Pesa Charges and Transactions (2025)
This guide provides detailed information about M-Pesa charges for various transaction types, including transfers, withdrawals, and other associated services.
1. M-Pesa Transfer Charges to Registered Users
These charges apply when sending money from M-Pesa to any registered mobile money user, including M-Pesa, Airtel Money, and T-Kash users.
|Transaction Range (Kshs)
|Charges (Kshs)
|1 – 49
|FREE
|50 – 100
|FREE
|101 – 500
|7
|501 – 1,000
|13
|1,001 – 1,500
|23
|1,501 – 2,500
|33
|2,501 – 3,500
|53
|3,501 – 5,000
|57
|5,001 – 7,500
|78
|7,501 – 10,000
|90
|10,001 – 15,000
|100
|15,001 – 20,000
|105
|20,001 – 35,000
|108
|35,001 – 50,000
|108
|50,001 – 250,000
|108
2. Withdrawal Charges from M-Pesa Agents
When withdrawing cash from an M-Pesa agent, the following charges apply:
|Transaction Range (Kshs)
|Withdrawal Charges (Kshs)
|50 – 100
|11
|101 – 500
|29
|501 – 1,000
|29
|1,001 – 1,500
|29
|1,501 – 2,500
|29
|2,501 – 3,500
|52
|3,501 – 5,000
|69
|5,001 – 7,500
|87
|7,501 – 10,000
|115
|10,001 – 15,000
|167
|15,001 – 20,000
|185
|20,001 – 35,000
|197
|35,001 – 50,000
|278
|50,001 – 250,000
|309
3. M-Pesa ATM Withdrawal Charges
For cash withdrawals via ATM using your M-Pesa account, the charges are as follows:
|Transaction Range (Kshs)
|ATM Withdrawal Fee (Kshs)
|200 – 2,500
|35
|2,501 – 5,000
|69
|5,001 – 10,000
|115
|10,001 – 35,000
|203
4. Business Till to Customer and Pochi la Biashara Charges
These charges apply for transfers from M-Pesa to Pochi la Biashara accounts or from Business Tills to customer phone numbers.
|Transaction Range (Kshs)
|Charges (Kshs)
|1 – 49
|FREE
|50 – 100
|FREE
|101 – 500
|7
|501 – 1,000
|13
|1,001 – 1,500
|23
|1,501 – 2,500
|33
|2,501 – 3,500
|53
|3,501 – 5,000
|57
|5,001 – 7,500
|78
|7,501 – 10,000
|90
|10,001 – 15,000
|100
|15,001 – 20,000
|105
|20,001 – 35,000
|108
|35,001 – 50,000
|108
|50,001 – 250,000
|108
5. Free M-Pesa Transactions
Despite recent rate adjustments, the following transactions remain free for all M-Pesa users:
- All deposits: FREE
- M-Pesa registrations: FREE
- Buying airtime: FREE
- Balance enquiry: FREE
- Changing M-Pesa PIN: FREE
6. Discontinued Transfers to Unregistered Users
As of February 5, 2024, Safaricom no longer allows money transfers to unregistered users. Previously, unregistered users would receive a voucher to withdraw funds at M-Pesa agents. The historical charges for such transfers were:
|Transaction Range (Kshs)
|Charges (Kshs)
|101 – 500
|47
|501 – 1,000
|51
|1,001 – 1,500
|61
|1,501 – 2,500
|76
|2,501 – 3,500
|115
|3,501 – 5,000
|139
|5,001 – 7,500
|171
|7,501 – 10,000
|211
|10,001 – 15,000
|273
|15,001 – 20,000
|296
|20,001 – 35,000
|318
|35,001 – 50,000
|318
|50,001 – 250,000
|318
Additional Notes
- Maximum M-Pesa account balance: Kshs 500,000
- Maximum daily transaction limit: Kshs 500,000
- Maximum per transaction: Kshs 250,000
- Minimum withdrawal amount at M-Pesa agents: Kshs 50