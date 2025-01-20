M-PESA Charges 2025: Updated Transaction and Withdrawal Fees

Comprehensive Guide to M-Pesa Charges and Transactions (2025)

This guide provides detailed information about M-Pesa charges for various transaction types, including transfers, withdrawals, and other associated services.

1. M-Pesa Transfer Charges to Registered Users

These charges apply when sending money from M-Pesa to any registered mobile money user, including M-Pesa, Airtel Money, and T-Kash users.

Transaction Range (Kshs) Charges (Kshs) 1 – 49 FREE 50 – 100 FREE 101 – 500 7 501 – 1,000 13 1,001 – 1,500 23 1,501 – 2,500 33 2,501 – 3,500 53 3,501 – 5,000 57 5,001 – 7,500 78 7,501 – 10,000 90 10,001 – 15,000 100 15,001 – 20,000 105 20,001 – 35,000 108 35,001 – 50,000 108 50,001 – 250,000 108

2. Withdrawal Charges from M-Pesa Agents

When withdrawing cash from an M-Pesa agent, the following charges apply:

Transaction Range (Kshs) Withdrawal Charges (Kshs) 50 – 100 11 101 – 500 29 501 – 1,000 29 1,001 – 1,500 29 1,501 – 2,500 29 2,501 – 3,500 52 3,501 – 5,000 69 5,001 – 7,500 87 7,501 – 10,000 115 10,001 – 15,000 167 15,001 – 20,000 185 20,001 – 35,000 197 35,001 – 50,000 278 50,001 – 250,000 309

3. M-Pesa ATM Withdrawal Charges

For cash withdrawals via ATM using your M-Pesa account, the charges are as follows:

Transaction Range (Kshs) ATM Withdrawal Fee (Kshs) 200 – 2,500 35 2,501 – 5,000 69 5,001 – 10,000 115 10,001 – 35,000 203

4. Business Till to Customer and Pochi la Biashara Charges

These charges apply for transfers from M-Pesa to Pochi la Biashara accounts or from Business Tills to customer phone numbers.

Transaction Range (Kshs) Charges (Kshs) 1 – 49 FREE 50 – 100 FREE 101 – 500 7 501 – 1,000 13 1,001 – 1,500 23 1,501 – 2,500 33 2,501 – 3,500 53 3,501 – 5,000 57 5,001 – 7,500 78 7,501 – 10,000 90 10,001 – 15,000 100 15,001 – 20,000 105 20,001 – 35,000 108 35,001 – 50,000 108 50,001 – 250,000 108

5. Free M-Pesa Transactions

Despite recent rate adjustments, the following transactions remain free for all M-Pesa users:

All deposits : FREE

: FREE M-Pesa registrations : FREE

: FREE Buying airtime : FREE

: FREE Balance enquiry : FREE

: FREE Changing M-Pesa PIN: FREE

6. Discontinued Transfers to Unregistered Users

As of February 5, 2024, Safaricom no longer allows money transfers to unregistered users. Previously, unregistered users would receive a voucher to withdraw funds at M-Pesa agents. The historical charges for such transfers were:

Transaction Range (Kshs) Charges (Kshs) 101 – 500 47 501 – 1,000 51 1,001 – 1,500 61 1,501 – 2,500 76 2,501 – 3,500 115 3,501 – 5,000 139 5,001 – 7,500 171 7,501 – 10,000 211 10,001 – 15,000 273 15,001 – 20,000 296 20,001 – 35,000 318 35,001 – 50,000 318 50,001 – 250,000 318

Additional Notes