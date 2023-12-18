Macaulay Culkin Net Worth, Salary, And Career Earnings

Macaulay Culkin, the iconic New York-born actor, has gracefully transitioned from his renowned roles in the 1990s to a net worth of $18 million. Celebrated for his memorable performances in classics like “Home Alone,” Culkin’s financial journey is as fascinating as his on-screen escapades.

Who is Macaulay Culkin?

Born on August 26, 1980, in Manhattan, New York City, Macaulay Culkin swiftly rose to fame with his breakout role in the 1989 film “Uncle Buck.” However, it was the “Home Alone” franchise, including “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” that catapulted him to stardom.

At the pinnacle of his career, Culkin was among the highest-paid actors, earning seven figures for his stellar performances.

Culkin’s early filmography showcases his financial ascent:

“Uncle Buck” (1989): $40 thousand

“Home Alone” (1990): $100 thousand

“My Girl” (1991): $1 million

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992): $4.5 million

“The Good Son” (1993): $1.5 million

“Getting Even with Dad” (1994): $8 million

“Ri¢hie Ri¢h” (1994): $8 million

The cumulative earnings from these films amounted to $23.5 million, equivalent to approximately $40 million today, adjusting for inflation.

Early Life

Macaulay Carson Culkin, born to former Broadway actor Christopher Culkin and Patricia Brentrup on August 26, 1980, spent his early years navigating the entertainment industry. His breakthrough came with “Uncle Buck,” and the subsequent decade marked his dominance with blockbuster hits.

Macaulay Culkin Career Peaks

Culkin’s pinnacle arrived with films like “Home Alone,” earning him accolades such as a Golden Globe nomination. Despite a hiatus in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Culkin’s return to acting showcased versatility. From Sonic Youth’s music video “Sunday” to the play “Madame Melville” in London’s West End, he diversified his repertoire.

In 2003, Culkin embraced a darker role in “Party Monster,” followed by a critically acclaimed performance in “Saved!” in 2004. Voice work on “Robot Chicken” and a semi-autobiographical novel, “Junior” (2006), demonstrated his multifaceted talents.

Post-Acting Ventures

Post-acting endeavors included web content creation, podcasting, and a unique foray into a pizza-themed comedy rock band, The Pizza Underground. Culkin, CEO of satirical platform Bunny Ears, demonstrated a keen sense of humor. Notably, his reprisal of the iconic Kevin role in a Google Assistant commercial in 2018 earned him $1 million.

Macaulay Culkin Wife Macaulay Culkin’s personal life, marked by relationships with Mila Kunis and marriage to Rachel Miner, saw a significant turn with his current partner, Brenda Song. They welcomed their son Dakota in 2021, named in memory of Culkin’s sister. A second child arrived in December 2022, completing their growing family.

Macaulay Culkin Net Worth

Macaulay Culkin net worth is $18 million. As Culkin continues to navigate diverse ventures, from acting comebacks to entrepreneurial pursuits, his net worth attests to a storied career and enduring influence on popular culture.