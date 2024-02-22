Macaulay Culkin Siblings: Exploring the Bonds Beyond Home Alone

Macaulay Culkin is an American actor, producer, and director who rose to fame as a child star in the 1990s.

He was born on August 26, 1980, in New York City, and is the third of seven children.

Macaulay’s most famous role was in the movie Home Alone, where he played the character Kevin McCallister.

He also starred in other popular movies such as My Girl, The Good Son and Richie Rich.

Macaulay took a break from acting in the late 1990s and early 2000s to attend high school and pursue other creative opportunities.

He returned to acting in the mid-2000s and has since appeared in several movies and TV shows.

Meet Macaulay Culkin’s siblings

Macaulay has six siblings.

His older brother Shane was born in 1976, Kieran in 1982, Quinn in 1984, Christian in 1987 and Rory in 1989.

He also had a paternal half-sister named Jennifer, who was born in 1978 and died in 2008 after being struck by a car.

Macaulay’s siblings have also pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Kieran and Rory Culkin being actors like their brother.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran began his acting career as a child actor in the 1990s, appearing in movies such as Home Alone, Father of the Bride and The Mighty.

He achieved critical acclaim for his performance in the movie, Igby Goes Down, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Kieran has also appeared in several other movies and TV shows, including Succession, for which he won a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

In his personal life, Culkin married Jazz Charton in 2013, and they have two children together.

He has had a complicated relationship with his father, Christopher Cornelius “Kit” Culkin, who pushed his children to go into acting during their childhood.

Rory Culkin

Rory began his acting career by playing younger versions of his brothers in their films, such as Richie Rich and Igby Goes Down.

He gained recognition for his roles in the 2002 M. Knight Shyamalan film Signs and the 2004 independent film Mean Creek.

He is married to Sarah Scrivener, whom he wedded on April 8, 2018.

Macaulay Culkin’s career overview

Macaulay is renowned for his iconic role as Kevin McCallister in the blockbuster film, Home Alone.

This role catapulted him to international fame, and he subsequently appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including My Girl, The Good Son and Richie Rich.

After experiencing intense media scrutiny and pressure from his father, Macaulay stepped away from acting in the late ’90s to focus on his education and explore other creative endeavors.

In the following decade, he returned to acting, featuring in projects such as Party Monster, Saved! and American Horror Story.

Additionally, Macaulay has written a book titled Junior, launched the comedy web site Bunny Ears, and formed the comedy rock band the Pizza Underground.