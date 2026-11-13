Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, County Assembly Agree to End Budget Standoff

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and the County Assembly have agreed to resolve their differences and work together after months of disagreement over the county budget.

The reconciliation followed intervention by the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations, which summoned the county leadership to address the dispute and its impact on service delivery.

The committee, chaired by Senator Mohamed Abbas, held a meeting at Parliament Buildings following a request for a statement by Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu.

The disagreement between the county executive and the Assembly had affected the implementation of key programmes, including the Wikwatyo Fund, as well as waste collection and other public services.

The dispute arose after the County Assembly introduced changes to the budget estimates submitted by the executive. The lawmakers reallocated funds away from proposed garbage privatisation and national road projects while raising questions about the legal frameworks governing some county initiatives.

Governor Ndeti subsequently returned the Appropriation Bill to the Assembly through a memorandum. However, the Assembly, led by Speaker Anne Kiusya, rejected the move, arguing that it was inadmissible.

The disagreement escalated into a court dispute, leaving the county operating under a restrictive interim expenditure authority of 50 per cent.

During the Senate meeting, lawmakers criticised both sides over the failure to resolve the disagreement through the proper legal and parliamentary procedures.

Senator Catherine Mumma, the committee’s vice chairperson, told Speaker Kiusya that she was responsible for ensuring that Assembly procedures were followed.

“Speaker Kiusya, you are the custodian of the procedures of the House. You need to be honest enough to admit that you did not follow the procedure,” Mumma said.

She added that the Speaker’s role was to facilitate the work of the Assembly rather than engage in political battles with the county executive.

“The speaker is supposed to be blind. Your job is to facilitate the process of the house. It is not you versus the executive,” she said.

Senator Margaret Kamar raised concerns about the effect of the political and budget standoff on residents, particularly the deteriorating state of sanitation in the county.

“Machakos County is so dirty. People are suffering simply because somebody somewhere decided to do what he or she thinks is right without following the law,” Kamar said.

Senator Peris Tobiko reminded the county leaders that all public officials were subject to the law, warning against actions that could amount to abuse of office.

“Noboby, not even the President, is above the law,” Tobiko said.

Senator Richard Onyonka also called for goodwill from both sides, saying cooperation was necessary to restore services and advance development.

The senators urged the Governor and the Assembly to put aside their political differences and prioritise the interests of Machakos residents.

The meeting ended with Governor Ndeti and Speaker Kiusya agreeing to work together to resolve the impasse.

Ndeti assured the Assembly that she was committed to cooperation and did not consider the lawmakers her political enemies.

“I am not your enemy. I am your mother. And I’m always there. Machakos is ours. Nobody will come from outside and build Machakos for us,” the Governor said.

Speaker Kiusya, in turn, agreed to regularise parliamentary procedures and submit the Governor’s memorandum through the appropriate channels to facilitate a resolution.

Committee Chairperson Senator Mohamed Abbas said political disagreements should not come at the expense of residents who depend on county services.

“Political differences should not make Machakos residents to suffer. It’s the people who will decide who to vote for. We are the employees of the public,” Abbas said.