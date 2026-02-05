Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu Muthama Loses Son

Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu Muthama is mourning the death of her son, Moses Nduya Muthama, who passed away on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, Moses collapsed after developing breathing problems and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, efforts to save him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His death has dealt a heavy blow to the family. Moses was the only child of Senator Kavindu and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, who also served as chairperson of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The news has sent shockwaves across Machakos County and the country at large, with leaders and friends expressing their condolences.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua conveyed his sympathies, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu Muthama and her family during this difficult time. I am deeply sorry for the loss of your son, Moses. Pole sana, Mheshimiwa.”

Details surrounding the cause of death remain unclear. The body has been preserved at a mortuary in Machakos, where a postmortem examination is expected to be conducted.

The tragedy comes nearly three years after former Senator Johnson Muthama lost his daughter, Janet Njoki, marking another painful loss for the family.