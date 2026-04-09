Machogu hits back at age jibe, accuses Arati of fueling leadership chaos in Kisii

Kisii gubernatorial hopeful Ezekiel Machogu has fired back at Governor Simba Arati, dismissing recent attacks on his age and accusing the county boss of presiding over leadership failures.

In a statement issued Thursday, the former Education Cabinet Secretary criticized Arati for diverting attention from key governance issues to what he termed as trivial and disrespectful political rhetoric.

“Leadership is not about age; it is about service delivery and accountability,” Machogu said, insisting that the focus should remain on tangible development outcomes.

Machogu was responding to remarks by Arati, who had warned him to brace for a tough contest in the 2027 gubernatorial race, saying unseating him would not be easy.

Speaking in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango on Wednesday, Arati defended his track record, stating that his development agenda speaks for itself and expressing confidence of securing a more decisive victory in the next election.

The governor also took a swipe at Machogu’s age, suggesting his political career had reached its twilight and urging him to step aside for younger leadership.

“There comes a time when one must step aside and allow the next generation to lead. At 80, it is only fair to retire from active politics,” Arati said.

However, Machogu dismissed the remarks as a diversionary tactic, accusing the governor of avoiding accountability on pressing issues affecting residents.

He particularly pointed to challenges in the healthcare sector, questioning the state of medical facilities despite increased taxation.

“Why are our hospitals still in a deplorable state? How do you justify heavily taxing our people on healthcare while delivering substandard services?” he posed.

Machogu argued that Kisii residents deserve better infrastructure, improved healthcare services, and leadership focused on their welfare rather than political distractions.

He further described Arati’s remarks as a sign of mounting political pressure amid growing scrutiny of his administration.

The exchange underscores rising political tensions in Kisii County, with analysts predicting that debates on development, accountability, and leadership will dominate the run-up to the 2027 elections.

Machogu maintained that personal attributes such as age should not overshadow the core mandate of leadership, reiterating that service delivery must remain the top priority for the people of Kisii.