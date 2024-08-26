Macron: Telegram CEO Arrest is Not Political

In a Twitter post, the French president stated that Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov’s, arrest is not politically motivated. He issued the following statement:

I have seen false information regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov. France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so. In a state governed by the rule of law,… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 26, 2024

“I have noticed misinformation circulating regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov.

France remains firmly committed to upholding freedom of expression, communication, innovation, and the entrepreneurial spirit. These principles are at the core of our nation and will continue to be.

In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are preserved within a legal framework, both online and offline, to protect citizens and safeguard their fundamental rights.

The judiciary, operating with full independence, is responsible for enforcing the law.

The arrest of Telegram’s president on French soil is part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This action is not politically motivated. The matter is now in the hands of the judges, who will adjudicate according to the law.

Pavel is accused of not cooperating with authorities over alleged cyber and financial crimes on Telegram. Arrested in Paris after arriving from Azerbaijan, Pavel faces scrutiny despite Telegram’s commitment to privacy and free speech.

Critics, including @elonmusk, argue this is just another crackdown on free speech in Europe. Telegram dismisses the accusations as baseless, insisting it complies with EU laws and calling for Pavel’s release.

Macron has stated that his arrest is ‘not politically motivated.'”