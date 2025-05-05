Madison Cheeatow Siblings: Get to Know Aiden and Adelaide Cheeatow

Madison Cheeatow is a Canadian actress, director, and writer born on November 9, 1993, in Toronto, Ontario.

Best known for her role as Jade Virani in the long-running Canadian television series Heartland, Cheeatow has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry through her versatile performances and creative endeavors.

Raised in a close-knit family, she developed a passion for the performing arts at a young age, participating in school plays and local musicals before pursuing a professional career.

Beyond acting, she has expanded her talents into directing and writing, showcasing her multifaceted abilities.

Cheeatow is also a dedicated family woman, married to Chris Spoke since 2018, with whom she shares three children: Isla, Noah, and a third child whose name has not been publicly disclosed.

Career

Siblings

Madison grew up alongside two younger siblings, a brother named Aiden Cheeatow and a sister named Adelaide Cheeatow, in Toronto, Canada.

While Madison has occasionally mentioned her mother on social media, details about her father and siblings remain relatively private.

Aiden and Adelaide are noted as her companions during her childhood, but little is known about their personal lives or professional pursuits.

Career

Cheeatow’s career began in the late 2010s with her debut role as Byrde in the short film The Dance.

That same year, she landed a starring role as Ruby Skye in the family mystery film Ruby Skye P.I.: The Spam Scam, reprising the character in subsequent projects, including Ruby Skye P.I.: The Haunted Library (2012) and Ruby Skye P.I.: The Maltese Puppy (2014).

Her breakthrough came in 2013 when she joined the cast of Heartland, a beloved Canadian drama, as Jade Virani, a rebellious yet determined bronc rider.

Initially a guest role, Jade became a recurring character, earning Cheeatow widespread recognition for her compelling portrayal.

She further showcased her versatility in projects like the comedy film Sadie’s Last Days on Earth (2016), where she played Dee, and the anthology series Slasher (2017), portraying Keira.

Beyond acting, Cheeatow has ventured into directing and writing.

She made her directorial debut with the short film Intro and wrote and starred in the thriller Anna (2020).

She also appeared in the Heartland spinoff series Hudson, continuing her role as Jade, and has hosted the paranormal podcast Who’s Knocking Pod.