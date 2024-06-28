Madison De La Garza Siblings: All About Dallas and Demi Lovato

Madison De La Garza is an American actress and filmmaker, best known for playing Juanita Solis on the TV series Desperate Housewives.

She is the younger half-sister of singer Demi Lovato.

De La Garza was born on December 28, 2001 in Dallas, Texas to Eddie De La Garza and Dianna De La Garza.

In addition to her role on Desperate Housewives, she has appeared in films like Caged No More and Gnome Alone, and TV shows such as Sonny with a Chance and Bad Teacher.

De La Garza has also directed short films like Pink Elephant and Surprise.

She has been open about her struggles with online bullying and an eating disorder that developed at a young age due to cruel comments about her appearance on the show and social media.

Career

Siblings

De La Garza’s older half-sister is Demi Lovato, a famous singer, songwriter and actress.

Demi Lovato is 11 years older than Madison, as they share the same mother, Dianna De La Garza.

De La Garza’s other older half-sister is Dallas Lovato, an actress and singer.

Dallas Lovato is 13 years older than Madison, and they also share the same mother, Dianna De La Garza.

Lovato first gained fame as a child actress on the TV series Barney & Friends, before rising to prominence for her roles in the Camp Rock TV movies and the Disney Channel series Sonny with a Chance.

As a musician, she has released several successful albums, including Unbroken, Demi, Confident, and Tell Me You Love Me.

Lovato has scored hits with songs like Skyscraper, Cool for the Summer, Heart Attack and Sorry Not Sorry.

She has sold over 24 million records worldwide and received numerous awards and accolades, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards and two Grammy nominations.

In addition to her acting and music career, Lovato has been open about her struggles with mental health issues, including an eating disorder, bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

She has used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and has released documentaries about her personal journey.

Career

De La Garza’s breakout role came at a young age when she was cast as Juanita Solis, the daughter of Eva Longoria’s character Gabrielle Solis, on the hit TV series Desperate Housewives.

She had a recurring role in seasons 5-7 and was promoted to a main cast member in the show’s final 8th season.

Outside of Desperate Housewives, De La Garza has appeared in a number of other film and television projects.

Her film credits include the drama Caged No More and the animated comedy Gnome Alone, in which she voiced the characters Tiffany and Chelsea.

On the TV side, De La Garza had a guest role on the reality series Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream and voiced a character on the animated show Muertoons.

She also had a recurring part on the sitcom Bad Teacher.

In addition to her acting work, De La Garza has also stepped behind the camera as a director, writer, and producer.

She has directed the short films Pink Elephant and Surprise, the latter of which she also wrote and produced.

After graduating high school in 2019, De La Garza is now studying screenwriting at Chapman University.

She continues to act and direct, and also has a YouTube channel where she discusses her work and other topics.