Malaysia Rejects China’s Maritime Claims In South China Sea

Malaysia has forcefully rejected the latest version of China’s contentious “standard map” that asserts a sweeping claim over the South China Sea, encompassing regions near Malaysian Borneo.

This development escalates tensions in the strategically vital waters as China continues to assert its dominance, despite an international court ruling in 2016 that rejected its “nine-dash line” claim as lacking merit and in violation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

China’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea has led to the construction of military facilities on rocky islets and the deployment of maritime militia and coast guard vessels.

These actions have frequently resulted in confrontations with other claimants, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan.

The new map prominently showcases China’s nine-dash line, outlining its unilateral maritime assertions. Malaysia contends that this line overlaps with its territorial claims over the states of Sabah and Sarawak.

In response, Malaysia issued a stern statement, asserting its rejection of China’s claims depicted in the “2023 edition of the standard map of China.”

The Malaysian foreign ministry clarified that the map has no legally binding effect on Malaysia and emphasized its commitment to resolving the South China Sea sovereignty issue through peaceful dialogue and consultation in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS.

India has also voiced its strong objections to the map, as it portrays the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau as part of Chinese territory.

The India-China border dispute has persisted for decades, occasionally erupting into clashes.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, responded to India’s criticisms, urging relevant parties to maintain objectivity and avoid over-interpreting the issue.

Amid these developments, Malaysia remains resolute in its stance and plans to continue oil and gas exploration off Borneo, despite China’s warnings.

Malaysia previously expressed concern over Chinese vessels’ activities within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest these actions.

China’s actions in the South China Sea have also strained relations with the Philippines.

Tensions around locations like Second Thomas Shoal have led to incidents involving the Chinese coast guard and Filipino vessels. Manila has protested against water cannon usage and alleged laser targeting by China.

China’s historical claims in the South China Sea have fueled a long-standing dispute involving several nations. While diplomatic efforts continue, the situation remains complex and sensitive, highlighting the need for peaceful resolution and adherence to international law.

