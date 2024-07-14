Malcolm-Jamal Warner Net Worth

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, an accomplished American actor, director, and musician, boasts a net worth of $6 million. Warner is most recognized for his role as Theodore Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and later as Malcolm McGee on “Malcolm & Eddie.” Additionally, he has made significant contributions to shows like “Reed Between the Lines” and “The Resident,” and has excelled as a producer and director. Warner is also known for his voice acting in “The Magic School Bus.”

Early Life

Born on August 18, 1970, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was raised by a single mother who later managed his career. Named after Malcolm X and jazz musician Ahmad Jamal, Warner developed an interest in acting by age nine and attended various acting schools, eventually becoming a child performer. He attended The Professional Children’s School in New York City to hone his craft.

The Cosby Show

Warner’s major breakthrough came in 1984 when he was cast as Theo Huxtable in “The Cosby Show,” a role he held until 1992. Bill Cosby himself reportedly selected Warner for the part. During his time on the show, Warner expanded his talents by directing several music videos for artists like New Edition, Special Ed, and Five Star, as well as episodes of “The Cosby Show.” He also directed episodes of other sitcoms, including “All That,” “Kenan & Kel,” and “Malcolm & Eddie.” In 1992, he received praise for directing a public health video for teens about the dangers of HIV and AIDS.

Post-Cosby Career

After “The Cosby Show,” Warner continued to secure prominent roles, such as in “Malcolm & Eddie” and “The Magic School Bus,” where he became known for his voice acting. He also appeared in “Jeremiah” and guest-starred in various series, including “Listen Up!,” “CBS Storybreak,” “Touched by an Angel,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

In the 2000s, Warner shifted some of his focus to music, releasing his debut EP “The Miles Long Mixtape” and a follow-up CD in 2007. He continued to act in shows like “HawthoRNe” and “Community,” and in the 2010s, he featured in “Reed Between the Lines,” “American Crime Story,” and “Suits.” By the 2020s, he had roles in “Major Crimes” and Amazon Prime’s “Sneaky Pete.” In 2021, Warner acquired the film and television rights to Russell Duncan’s book “Freedom’s Shore.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Relationships

Warner had a notable relationship with Michelle Thomas, who played his girlfriend on “The Cosby Show.” Their relationship ended in 1994, and Thomas tragically passed away in 1998 from a rare form of cancer, with Warner by her side. He then dated actress Karen Malina White for several years and later actress Regina King until 2013. Warner is currently married with a child but chooses to keep his family’s identities private.

Real Estate

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has lived in a large hillside home in Studio City, California, since 1994, which he purchased for $470,000.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Net Worth

