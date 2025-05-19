Malcolm Todd Siblings: Get to Know Audrey Hobert

Malcolm “Todd” Hobert, born September 15, 2003, in Los Angeles, California, is an American singer-songwriter and musician.

Growing up in Santa Monica, Todd was immersed in music from an early age, influenced by his mother’s love for musical theater and his father’s eclectic taste, ranging from The Beatles to Bob Dylan.

His passion for music deepened in high school, where he played multiple instruments in his school’s jazz band and began writing songs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd’s sound, often compared to artists like Steve Lacy and Omar Apollo, blends soulful vocals, intricate vocal layers, and groovy production, reflecting his experiences navigating post-high school life and relationships.

His rise to fame began with viral success on TikTok, where he cleverly marketed his music as “unreleased Steve Lacy tracks,” leading to a record deal with Columbia Records and a growing fanbase drawn to his raw, relatable lyricism.

Malcolm has one sister named Audrey Hobert, who is a writer, singer, and director.

However, not much, including details of her career of personal life is known.

Todd’s career took off in 2022 with the release of his debut EP, Demos Before Prom, a collection of songs written and produced during his high school years.

The EP’s lo-fi charm and introspective lyrics resonated with listeners, gaining traction on Spotify and TikTok.

In 2023, Todd dropped the Shower Shoes EP, featuring breakout singles “Art House” and “Roommates,” which amassed over 56 million Spotify streams combined.

These tracks, with their catchy melodies and candid storytelling, propelled him to viral fame on TikTok, catching the attention of Columbia Records, which signed him that year.

His live debut at a sold-out show in Venice, Los Angeles, marked his transition from bedroom producer to stage performer.

In 2024, Todd released his mixtape Sweet Boy, further solidifying his place in the alternative R&B scene.

His self-titled debut album, released on April 4, 2025, marked a commercial peak, with the single “Chest Pain (I Love)” reaching number 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sparking a TikTok trend for couple appreciation.

Todd also collaborated with Omar Apollo on the single “Bleed” and opened for Apollo’s 2024 North American tour.

His music, blending indie pop, R&B, and bedroom pop influences, draws from artists like Dominic Fike, Rex Orange County, and Kali Uchis, while his use of obscure chords and witty lyricism sets him apart.

Todd announced his first headlining tour, The Wholesome Rockstar Tour, for the summer of 2025, with stops across major U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Todd’s rapid rise has earned him significant recognition within the music industry and among fans.

His singles “Art House” and “Roommates” were praised by outlets like Lyrical Lemonade, which called him “someone who deserves mad love right now,” and SHEESH, which described his 2023 run as “nothing short of extraordinary.”

His debut album’s lead single, “Chest Pain (I Love),” marked his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 68, and the album itself charted on the Billboard 200, a notable achievement for a new artist.

