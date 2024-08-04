Mali Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Ukraine Over Alleged Interference

Mali announced it is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine, accusing a Ukrainian official of admitting Kyiv’s involvement in a July attack where Malian troops suffered heavy losses against separatists and jihadists.

Malian Tuareg rebels claimed responsibility for killing at least 84 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers in recent intense fighting in northern Mali. This clash is described as Wagner’s heaviest defeat since the private military company began its involvement in Mali two years ago to assist the military authorities against insurgent groups.

In a statement published on public broadcaster Suspilne’s website on Monday, July 29, GUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov did not confirm Ukraine’s direct involvement in the conflict but indicated that the rebels had received “necessary” information to conduct the attack. Yusov remarked, “The rebels received all the necessary information they needed, and not just the information, which allowed (them) to conduct a successful military operation against Russian perpetrators of war crimes. We certainly won’t go into details now – you will see more of this in the future.”

In response, the Malian government expressed “deep shock” over Yusov’s remarks, accusing Ukraine of involvement in what it termed a “cowardly, treacherous, and barbaric attack” by armed terrorist groups. Mali criticized the actions of Ukrainian authorities as violations of Mali’s sovereignty and support for international terrorism.

The situation has further escalated with Senegal’s foreign minister summoning Ukrainian Ambassador Yurii Pyvovarov over a video posted on the Ukrainian embassy’s Facebook page, where Pyvovarov allegedly offered “unequivocal and unqualified support” for the rebel attack in Mali.

Russia has reaffirmed its support for Mali amidst these developments.