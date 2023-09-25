Mali Delays Presidential Election Due To ‘Technical Issues’

The military government in Mali has announced a delay in the presidential election originally planned for February.

This decision, which postpones two rounds of voting initially set for February 4 and 18, has been attributed to technical issues, including the recent adoption of a new constitution and a review of electoral lists.

Abdoulaye Maiga, the government spokesperson, stated that the delay also stems from a dispute with the French company Idemia, which is involved in the census process for the election.

“The new dates for the presidential election will be communicated later,” Maiga said.

Mali’s military leaders had committed to holding the presidential election in February following pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This led to the regional bloc lifting trade and financial sanctions on Mali in July of the previous year. These sanctions were initially imposed in January 2022 when the military government had considered remaining in power for up to five years.

In a separate development, Malians voted in a referendum on June 18, 2023, which had also been postponed for several months.

The referendum introduced a new constitution that some critics argue grants the head of state extensive powers. However, the government maintains that this constitutional change is a step towards holding elections and returning the country to civilian rule.

