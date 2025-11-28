Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital goes digital, launches new website to boost patient access

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital unveiled a revamped official website, marking a major step forward in digital access and patient-centred service delivery within Nairobi’s public health system.

The new platform — www.mamalucykibakihospital.or.ke — is designed to make it easier for Nairobi residents to find information, access services, and engage with the hospital online. The upgrade aligns with the county’s Smart Health Agenda, which aims to enhance efficiency in public healthcare through technology.

The Level Five referral facility, one of the busiest in the city, says the website is a key milestone in its ongoing digital transformation efforts.

Hospital CEO Fredrick Obwanda said the launch reflects the hospital’s commitment to modern, user-friendly healthcare communication. He noted that the goal is to make health information more accessible while strengthening engagement between the hospital, patients, and the wider community.

The redesigned website features a cleaner, faster, and fully mobile-responsive interface, allowing users on phones, tablets, or computers to navigate with ease. It incorporates global UX and UI standards to improve accessibility for all users.

Obwanda added that the platform introduces several enhanced tools and resources, including a “Find a Doctor” function that helps patients locate consultants and specialists across departments, and detailed summaries of medical, surgical, outpatient, and specialty units, among other services.

The rollout supports Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s push to digitize public health facilities, improve transparency, and make services more convenient for residents.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the website and experience a more seamless way to access hospital services and information. What You Need to Know About Nairobi’s Six Borough Managers as Sakaja Brings Services Closer to the People.

Meanwhile, Sakaja introduced a major administrative overhaul, establishing six boroughs across the city and reorganizing Sub County and Ward Administrators to improve service delivery.

The reform is designed to bring county governance closer to residents, enhance accountability, and streamline operations. Under this new structure, each borough will have a manager responsible for coordinating services in their area, ensuring residents can access essential county services more efficiently.

“Our goal is to streamline operations, cut unnecessary bottlenecks, and make Nairobi a working city where residents can access services efficiently and effectively,” Sakaja reiterated.

The Central Borough, which covers Starehe, Mathare, and Kamukunji, will be headed by Charles Mabonga, with the service centre located at City Hall and Shauri Moyo.

The Eastern Borough, comprising Embakasi North, Embakasi West, and Embakasi Central, will be headed by George Muga. Its service centre will be located at the Sub County Administrator’s office in Umoja I.

City Hall services are further devolved to the Western Borough, which will serve Westlands, Dagoretti North, and Dagoretti South. This borough will be headed by Janet Kimeu, with a service centre at City Park.

The South Eastern Borough, made up of Embakasi South, Embakasi East, and Makadara, will be headed by John Saruni. The service centre will be at Huduma Centre, Makadara.

The Southern Borough, comprising Kibra and Lang’ata, will be headed by Dabasso Wario. The service centre will be at Joseph Kangethe Social Hall.

Lastly, the Northern Borough, covering Kasarani, Ruaraka, and Roysambu, will be headed by Serah Gichamba, with a service centre at Gatharaini Grounds.

Governor Sakaja emphasized that the move is more than an administrative reshuffle; it represents a strategic effort to ensure that Nairobians feel the impact of a responsive government.

“Every corner of the city now has a champion—Borough Managers who are accountable for local service delivery. This is not just an administrative change; it is a shift in how we serve Nairobians,” he continued.

City residents can now access services efficiently, with administrative bottlenecks minimized.

“This is a historical moment for Nairobi. With the creation of six boroughs, we are bringing services closer to the people and ensuring every resident feels the impact of a responsive and accountable county government,” Sakaja added.

A borough is a town district that has its own administration, where all city services will be offered through local governance structures.