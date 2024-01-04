Mambo ni Matatu – Ruto Sounds Warning to Corrupt Judges

President William Ruto is unrelenting in his onslaught against corrupt judges despite calls to recant earlier statements.

In a post shared on his X account, the President said his administration will get rid of corrupt judicial officers.

Responding to Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Dr Ruto said his government will not bribe judges as has been in the past.

“Ahmednasir SC ,you warned me of sabotage by corrupt judicial officers. I told you there are many good officers in the judiciary and that we will root out the corrupt. We shall,” he wrote.

Ahmednasir had earlier advised the president to follow in his predecessors’ footsteps and manipulate the system for favourable rulings.

The head of state who has come under fire for saying that he will disobey court orders derailing his development agenda, insisted that no money will be used under his watch to bribe judges.

“Muite SC, the impunity of bribing judges so as not to derail, delay, or sabotage Kenya’s imminent transformation will never happen under my watch. Not a single cent will be used to bribe nobody,” he added.

Dr Ruto concluded his post with his infamous “mambo ni matatu” slogan which many have perceived to be a threat.

“Mambo ya wafisadi wote ni yale nilisema…..”

On Wednesday, the president through State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, told off the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) for criticising and attempting to advise him on the independence of the Judiciary and Constitutionalism.

Mohamed said the advice by LSK was not necessary as Ruto has consistently upheld the rule of law and respected court orders, even in regards to his affordable housing pet project.

Mohamed cited another example of Ruto’s first order of business upon assuming office where he appointed judges who had been denied appointment by the past government, as another instance where he followed the law.

“We, however, agree with the Law Society of Kenya that Executive impunity is unacceptable. However, legislative impunity, by its own measure, is also unacceptable and so is judicial impunity.”

“As a believer in the Constitution, President Ruto recognizes the imperative to lead by example in defending our constitutional values. This includes shielding innocent citizens from judicial misconduct perpetrated by corrupt officers colluding with vested interests,” he said.

“Corruption, whether within the Judiciary, the Executive or the Legislature and, indeed, among the general public must not find refuge behind the shield of judicial independence. It is our duty to expose and hold accountable those who engage in corrupt practices whoever they maybe and wherever they are.”

LSK has called for peaceful protests starting next week over Ruto’s utterances.