Man, 32 dies after consuming alcohol to celebrate right of passage of boys in Kuresoi, Nakuru County

A 32-year-old man died after consuming excess alcohol in a village in Kuresoi, Nakuru County.

A second man was rushed to the hospital and admitted there in serious condition, police said.

The two were among a group of people who had gathered in Olubumbu village to celebrate the rite of passage of a group of boys on Friday. They took excessive amounts of alcohol. The two were found lying unconscious on the roadside and rushed to the hospital where Sammy Karenjo was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police are investigating the incident.

In Bungoma Town’s Mteremko area, a man was stabbed to death in a fight. The deceased identified as Alex Ongeri, 35 had allegedly intruded to a private home to steal when the owner found him. This prompted a fight that left the deceased fatally stabbed in the chest. The assailant took the suspect to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He later escaped the scene, police said amid a hunt on him. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Jamhuri area, Nairobi an Ethiopian national identified as Shewaye Ergette Alehegn, 35 was found dead in a toilet.

Police said he died by suicide. He had hanged himself from the room of the toilet and a rope was tied around his neck. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures. The motive of the incident was not known.

In Silanga area, Kibera slums, a three-months old baby was found dead on his bed hours after he had been injected at a local hospital. He had been taken to a local clinic for BCG immunization. The mother said she found him unresponsive in bed hours later.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.

In the Itangi area, Kirinyaga County, the body of one Stephen Njiru, 67 was found on the roadside after a suspected murder.

Locals had stumbled on the body before informing the police. The motive of the murder was not immediately known and no arrest was made, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary.

In Ogembo, Kisii County, one Amos Nyageka, 20 died after being trapped in a quarry where they were working and excavating stones.

The workers were busy at work when the quarry collapsed and trapped the deceased. His body was moved to a local mortuary pending an autopsy.