Man, 42, killed after being hit on the head with stone in Kariobangi South

Police in Nairobi are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man who was allegedly killed after a fight involving two other men in Kariobangi South.

The victim was identified as Fredrick Ochieng Dede, whose lifeless body was discovered by the roadside in the early hours of Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Officers who rushed to the scene established that the deceased had earlier been seen in the company of two other men before an argument reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was pushed towards the roadside before one of the assailants allegedly struck him on the head with a stone.

The deceased had visible injuries on his forehead and the back of his head.

Scenes of Crime personnel visited and processed the scene as part of the investigations.

An identification document recovered from the deceased helped establish his identity.

His body was subsequently transferred to Nairobi County Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and apprehend those responsible.

Elsewhere, police in Kilifi County arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of killing a 69-year-old man following allegations that the elderly victim was practising witchcraft.

The suspect was rescued from an angry crowd before being taken to Mariakani Police Station over the alleged murder of Katana Karisa.

The police found the deceased lying on his back with serious injuries to the head and his body soaked in blood.

Investigators recovered a sizeable block and a metallic spade, including its handle, all reportedly stained with blood. The items were collected and secured as suspected murder weapons.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect allegedly attacked the elderly man on claims that he was a witch.

Following the killing, members of the public reportedly attempted to lynch the suspect before he was rescued and handed over to police.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was transferred to Kilifi County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations into the murder continue.