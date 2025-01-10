Man Arrested After Fatally Caning His Daughter, 12 In Kisumu

A move to cane a 12-year-old girl over claims of talking to a boyfriend in a village in Gita, Kisumu County turned fatal.

The father of the girl had caned her after she was found talking to her boyfriend on the roadside in Kajulu village.

The girl’s mother had spotted her engaging with a juvenile believed to be her boyfriend. This angered her and she briefly caned her in the December 12, 2024 incident.

Come in the evening, the father of the girl Samuel Oule arrived and also caned the girl as a form of discipline to discourage her from getting engaged in sexual practices.

The girl fell sick two days later and on January 1 she was rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital where she succumbed.

A scan on her showed she had a blood clot in the brain.

It was until Tuesday that the father of the girl surrendered to the local administration revealing what had happened.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The man was questioned as part of the probe into the death.

The body is lying at the local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Capital punishment is banned in the country.

Elsewhere in Emuhaya, Vihiga County, a 63-year-old man died after he was hit in the head with a stone in a fight.

Police said the deceased Joash Owacho was involved in a quarrel with another man who came to claim his money.

The suspect hit the deceased on the head using a stone and a chair injuring him on January 7.

The following day he woke up well but at around 1 pm and he was served lunch and requested to take a rest where he was later found to have succumbed in his sleep.

The scene was visited, and visible bloodstains were noted on the chair.

The deceased body had blood oozing from both nose and mouth. The body was moved to the Coptic Mission hospital mortuary-awaiting postmortem.

The suspect still at large and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.