Man arrested after fatally hitting mother over money in Samburu

A 24-year-old man was Sunday arrested after he hit and killed his mother in an argument over money in Mtaro village, Samburu County.

Police were informed the man had asked money from his deceased mother Alice Munesi Leparuiya, 50 when an argument broke out.

Witnesses said this was after the woman told the son she did not have the money he wanted.

Witnesses narrated that the suspect, the fifth child of the deceased, arrived home appearing drunk and demanded money from the deceased to which she responded that she did not have.

The son became violent and started assaulting his mother who attempted to run for her life.

In the process, according to the witnesses, he hit her on the right side of her rib forcing her to fall on the ground and succumbed to the injuries inflicted shortly after.

The suspect was later arrested by a mob who handed him to the police.

Police said the body was removed to Samburu County Referral hospital awaiting postmortem.

The man is expected in court on Monday August 25, police said.

In Gambogi, Vihiga County, one Geoffrey Sare, 29 succumbed to his injuries after he had been assaulted by a man known to him.

He sustained neck injuries and rushed to hospital where he succumbed on August 23, police said.

Police said they were looking for the said assailant to face murder charges.

This will happen after an autopsy is conducted on the body.

In Musikoma area, Bungoma County, the body of a man was found on the roadside after a suspected murder.

Police said the murder was committed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene. The motive was not immediately established following the Sunday incident in Milele village.

The body was found lying in the area with blood oozing from the nose and a cigarette with two half smoked rolls of bhang were recovered from the man.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations.