Man arrested after killing girlfriend in a dispute in Juja

A 22-year-old man was arrested after his girlfriend was found dead in a rented house following an alleged domestic dispute in Juja, Kiambu County.

According to police, the incident was reported on Monday night after the suspect’s father informed officers that his son, Allan Ndung’u Warui, had confessed to assaulting his girlfriend, Quinter Adhiambo, 25, following a disagreement over their relationship.

The father told police that his son said he had hit the woman during an argument at their single-room rental house near Cyber Verse Complex in the Mastore area of Juja Farm.

He became concerned after she became unresponsive and feared she had died.

Police officers visited the scene and found Quinter’s body lying on the floor. Investigators reported that there were no visible external injuries on the body, although blood stains were found on the floor, indicating that a struggle had occurred.

A broken, blood-stained piece of glass was also recovered from the scene as an exhibit.

The scene was processed by detectives and crime scene investigators from Juja, alongside officers from Abbasalama Police Post.

The suspect was escorted to the police station by his father, arrested, and placed in custody pending his arraignment on a murder charge.

The body was preserved pending a post-mortem examination as detectives continue with investigations into the same.

Elsewhere, police in Nyeri County launched investigations after an 82-year-old woman was found dead in a maize plantation near her home in Tetu Sub-County.

According to police, Veronica Waruguru Gicheche was discovered lying lifeless about 200 metres from her house during the early hours of Tuesday by a family member who was on routine rounds within the family farm.

Investigators found the deceased lying in a maize plantation with her mouth wrapped in a piece of cloth. A black T-shirt, a panga and a basic mobile phone believed to belong to the deceased were recovered from the scene as exhibits.

The body had no visible external injuries and was moved to the Nyeri PGH Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to establish the cause of death.