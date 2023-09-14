Man Arrested For Touching Reporter’s Bottom On Live TV

Spanish police have arrested a man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a journalist while she was conducting a live television report.

The incident occurred as reporter Isa Balado was covering a robbery in Madrid. During the live broadcast, a man approached her and allegedly touched her inappropriately, prompting a confrontation.

Isa Balado initially tried to continue reporting, but the show’s host, Nacho Abad, interrupted and asked her if the man had touched her.

Balado confirmed the incident, and Abad instructed her to put the individual on camera. The live shot then showed both Balado and the man, who was still standing with her, engaging in a conversation that included smiles and laughter.

Balado directly addressed the man, questioning his actions, and he denied any wrongdoing while attempting to tickle her head as he walked away.

Following the incident, Spanish police confirmed that a man had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a reporter during a live television show.

Mediaset España, the parent company of the news channel where Balado works, released a statement expressing support for the journalist and condemning the “absolutely intolerable situation” she experienced.

The company also asserted its strong stance against any form of harassment or aggression.

Spain’s Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz also spoke out about the incident, emphasizing that such behavior should not go unpunished.

She attributed the incident to machismo and criticized the aggressor’s lack of remorse, highlighting ongoing concerns about sexism and gender-based harassment in Spain.

This incident occurred amid a broader discussion of sexism in Spain, sparked by a controversial incident involving Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation.

Rubiales faced widespread criticism and legal consequences after he kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the Women’s World Cup final, leading to accusations of sexual assault and coercion.

