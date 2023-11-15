Man Arrested Hours After Killing Brother’s Wife, Two Kids in Family Feud in Kisii

A 27-year-old man who hacked to death his brother’s wife and two kids Tuesday at Mesaria village in Kisii County has been arrested hours later.

Police said Alex Ayata Migosi who ran into hiding after the homicide was nabbed hours after the Tuesday, November 14 incident within Kegogi location in Marani sub-county, Kisii.

Moments before the savage attack of the 27-year-old wife and her two children aged four and three neighbours reported to have witnessed heated altercations between the murder suspect and his brother Patrick Omuga over an unestablished issue.

MAN WHO MURDERED BROTHER'S WIFE AND KIDS IN FAMILY FEUD ARRESTED. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 15, 2023

In an abominable resolve to settle scores, Ayata sneaked into the brother’s house wielding a machete, cold-bloodedly slaying the helpless trio to the horror and condemnation of the neighbourhood.

The area security forces were mobilized to have the malefactor cornered before he could leave the region, efforts that bore fruits in the night.

The suspect was expected in court where police planned to ask for more time to hold him as they investigate the matter.