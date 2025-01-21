Man behind gruesome murder of four Eastleigh women arraigned 

A Somali national linked to the gruesome murders of four women allegedly abducted from Eastleigh late last year was on Tuesday charged in court.

Hashim Dagane alias Hashim Khalif pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Kanyi Kimondo in a virtual court session.

He denied murdering Dahabo Daud Said Alias Waris, Amina Dhahir, Musayba Abdi Mohamed and Deka Abdi Noor Gorane.

According to the prosecution, the offences are said to have been committed between 21 October and 30 October.

According to the charge sheet, Dahabo was murdered on the night of October 21 and 22 at Kyumbi area within Machakos County.

Amina and Abdi on the other hand met their death still on the same night but within the Parklands area.

And on the night of October 29 and 30 October, Deka was murdered at Valley Heights Apartments, Lavington area within Nairobi County.

The motive of the murder incidents remains unknown.

Hashim who is currently at Nairobi Area Remand and Allocation prison sought to be released on bail.

The prosecution however said they will be opposing his release on bail.

The prosecution indicated they will be filing an affidavit detailing their reasons.

The court directed the same be done within seven days.

The case will be mentioned February 11 for further directions.

Police are investigating how Dagane acquired a Kenyan identity card, despite apparent evidence he may not be Kenyan.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that Hashim arrived in Kenya from Somalia recently and somehow obtained Kenyan documentation.

He said a key red flag is that while Hashim claims to be a Kenyan, he does not speak Kiswahili, English, or any local dialect. “We had to get an interpreter when interrogating him. We want to know how the man acquired the Kenyan identity card,” Kanja told the committee.

Investigations also revealed that Hashim has four wives, one of whom he is suspected of murdering.

On November 3, a public tip-off led to Hashim’s arrest.

He was once a police officer in Ethiopia.