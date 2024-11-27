Man Collapses and Dies in Guest House in Eastleigh

A middle aged man collapsed at a guest house he had checked into in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The incident happened on Tuesday November 26 at the Premier guest house located at second avenue within Eastleigh.

The victim collapsed at the door step and died.

He had blood oozing from his mouth as he was picked to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival by medics. His body was moved to City mortuary awaiting post mortem.

The cause of the death is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, police in Kirinyaga county are looking for a miraa driver who was involved in a road accident where he knocked and killed two children aged 12 and 7 years at Ngurubani, along –Mwea-Embu highway on Tuesday night.

According to Mwea-east sub-county police commander Mohammed Jarso, the accident happened when a speeding miraa vehicle that was heading towards Nairobi direction was overtaking another vehicle on spikes erected by the county government of Kirinyaga to collect cess hit two children riding on a motorbike.

Police said one boy died on the spot while the second died in hospital.

Residents said this is not the first accident along the Mwea-Embu highway as Miraa drivers move with impunity, killing pedestrians and boda boda riders along the busy highway.

The 12 year old boy who is a pupil at Ngurubani primary school died on the spot while the seven years old boy who is a pupil at Thiba primary died at Mwea mission hospital where he was rushed.

The bodies are lying at a local mortuary.