Man Collapses, Dies in Barbershop in Chuka

A 33-year-old man collapsed and died in a barbershop in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi.

He had visited the joint to trim his hair when the incident happened on Wednesday, police said.

Police and witnesses said Samuel Nawira was at the barbershop in Ngagani area when he collapsed.

He was rushed to Chuka Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cause of the death was not immediately established and the body was preserved at the hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman was found dead outside her house in a suspected murder incident in Makindu, Makueni County.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder of the victim identified as Sarafina Ondiek.

Her body was found lying in a pool of blood on November 12 by locals who called police.

Police said she had head injuries suspected to have been inflicted by sharp objects.

The incident happened in Darajani area, police said.

Detectives said they are investigating murder in the incident.

A team has been sent to the area to pursue the motive and killers.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, a night guard was found dead in his house in Juja, Kiambu County.

The guard had been deployed to guard a residential house in the area but when his supervisor visited he found him missing.

The body of Japhan Mberia, 45 was later found lying in his bed in his house.

Police said the body did not have any physical injuries then and was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

The cause of the death was not immediately established.

In Umande, Laikipia County, a 34-year-old man was found dead on the floor of his rented house.

Police said they are investigating the death of Joseph Lentari after his body was found in the rented room which was found locked from inside. The body which had no visible injuries was moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police say cases of sudden deaths have been on the rise amid efforts to solve them.