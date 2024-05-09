Man Detained for Attempting to Enter Drake’s Home

Police detained a man for allegedly attempting to enter Canadian rapper Drake’s home in Toronto.

The incident occurred just a day after a security guard was shot by suspects in a vehicle outside the same residence.

Police have not said there is any connection between the two incidents.

For weeks, Drake has been entangled in a heated rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. However, the rap beef has not been connected to these recent events.

It has not been made clear whether Drake was at home during either incident.

Giving details of Wednesday’s alleged break-in attempt – in a statement obtained by CNN – police said they arrived at Drake’s home at 14:00 EDT (18:00 GMT) after they were notified that “a person attempted to gain access to the property”.

The person was “apprehended” under Ontario’s Mental Health Act and then given medical assistance, said Ashley Visser in the statement.

The Mental Health Act enables police to take those appearing to suffer from a mental health disorder into custody – rather than make an arrest – so they can get medical treatment.

“No criminal charges are being laid at this time,” police told the BBC in a later statement.

On Tuesday, Toronto police said a security guard had been shot overnight outside the same home, located in the ritzy Bridle Path neighbourhood of Toronto.

The victim is in the hospital in serious condition, Insp Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force earlier said.

Drake is currently embroiled in a war of words with US rap rival Kendrick Lamar, and the lyrical beef between them has grown bitterly personal – resulting in a flurry of “diss tracks”.

The BBC has reached out to representatives of both artists for comment.

Drake’s home is the subject of cover art for Lamar’s latest song, Not Like Us.

Drake has previously discussed his home, which he refers to as The Embassy, in his own music and on social media.

Its gates are twice as high as permissible under city law, because of his security needs.

