Man Dies After Being Attacked with Sulphuric Acid in Nakuru

Detectives are investigating murder in an incident where a man was attacked and killed by his wife and son in Kaptembwo area, Nakuru County.

The deceased identified as Matoke Maina, 50 is believed to have been attacked and poured with a sulphuric acid, police said.

He succumbed to the injuries while being attended to, police said.

Police said they arrested the woman and her son for questioning over the incident that happened on Wednesday December 11 evening.

A team of police that visited the scene said they recovered a container with some chemical believed to be the acid used in the incident.

Detectives said the couple had domestic fight that led to the deadly attack.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy.

The suspects were sent to be arraigned where police said they would make a miscellaneous application to detain them pending further probe into the incident.

Cases of deadly domestic fights are on the rise amid calls for parties to address their differences amicably.

Police say some of the cases are pending under probe while others have been solved.

The homicide unit of the DCI has been stationed at Nairobi Area Regional police command as part of efforts to address the murder incidents.