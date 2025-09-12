Man dies after falling from fifth-floor balcony of house in Embakasi

Detectives are investigating murder in an incident where a man fell from the kitchen balcony of a kitchen and died in Nairobi’s Embakasi area.

The incident happened at Demac Apartment in Tassia area on September 12, 2025, police said.

Owen Kiptoo, 25 is said to have died instantly after the fall.

He was in the company of a woman in her house where the incident happened.

The woman and two other people were detained for grilling over the death.

The group had been at a bar in the area before the man left with the owner of the house. The owner of the house claimed she could not locate her key which forced Kiptoo to try to access it using the kitchen door where he reportedly fell off and died.

Police who visited the house said it was in disarray.

The detectives said they are investigating murder in the incident.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man died after a falling log hit him in the head at a house under construction in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area.

The victim identified as Erick Ochieng was among workers at the site along Durham Road when the incident happened on September 9, 2025.

The log fell off from the fourth floor of the house and hit him while he was on the ground floor. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead while being attended to.

Police visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid calls for measures to ensure safety of workers at construction sites.

Police alongside County officials and those from the National Construction Authority are investigating the incidents.

On the same day, tragedy struck a construction site when a 25-year-old construction worker died after he was hit by a falling block at a site in Ndonya area, Kilifi County.