Man dies after falling into latrine in Nyandarua

A man died after falling into a pit latrine in Olkalau area, Nyandarua County.

The incident happened on August 19 at about 3 am when James Kagombe Karanja, 22 went for a long call within his compound in Bankers estate, police said.

A relative reported Karanja slipped into the latrine after part of its floor suddenly caved in.

His body was later removed and moved to J.M Kariuki Hospital Mortuary awaiting for autopsy.

Meanwhile, police in Awendo, Migori County are investigating the murder of a man aged 35 in a Kwoyo village.

Police said Tyson Oluoch Ongacho was killed in a scuffle with an assailant who stabbed him in the neck.

He is said to have initially confronted a bodaboda rider who turned on him and grabbed a metal rod he had and used it to attack Ongacho.

The man fell and died on the roadside where the body lay until August 19 morning when it was discovered.

The suspect was later arrested by locals who handed him to the police for processing and possible arraignment.

Police moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Locals later set ablaze two houses belonging to the father of the suspect. Tension mounted in the area as more police were sent there to calm the situation.

Police told locals the assailant had been arrested and vowed justice.

In Igonga, Kisii County’s Boroko village, a body of one Geoffrey Isoe alias Taabu , 26 was found in his mother’s house after murder.

Police who visited the scene said physical injuries were noted on both legs and hands which appeared to have been tied and untied. Ropes were found in the house and kept as exhibits.

Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.