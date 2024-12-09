Man Dies After Jumping From 10th Floor of KICC in Suicide Mission

Police are investigating an incident in which a man died after jumping off the 10th floor of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

This is the second such incident to happen at KICC in a month amid concerns about how the victims accessed the balconies of the iconic building.

All floors have doors to the balconies and access is limited. The victims were all visitors there with the mission for suicide, police said.

The middle-aged man walked to the building and took a lift to the upper floors on Friday December 6 2024 before jumping off to the ground floor.

He died on the spot. His father is a senior government official. He was called and informed of the same, police said adding the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

On November 8, one Lily Wangeci but known as @seasonedbricks on X died after jumping off the 14th floor of the building.

She had been expressing suicidal thoughts on the platform before the incident.

She posted a suicidal message on her handle before she went to KICC in the company of a relative and later went to the 14th floor where she is believed to have jumped off.

The motive is yet to be known.

She landed near the Amphitheater area and her body was badly dismembered.

Meanwhile, a fourth-year student at Kenyatta University was found dead in a house after a suspected suicide incident in Marrel area, Bungoma County.

Police said the body of the deceased identified as Ian Ngahu, 24 was hanging in his parents’ maize store.

The body was hanging on a sisal rope that had been tied around his neck after the Friday December 6 incident.

No suicide note was recovered and the motive is yet to be established, police said.

The body with no visible injuries was removed to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The incident was the latest to be reported in a worrying trend.

In Kitengela, Kajiado County, a 13-year-old boy died by suicide in his father’s house.

Police who visited the scene said the boy used a bed sheet to hang himself on a truss in the house.

The motive of the incident was not immediately known and the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, one Hillary Kiprotich, 23 died by suicide on a tree in Gataka area.

The body was found hanging in the house with a belt tied around the neck.

Police said they were called to the scene and picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Homabay, a 14-year-old died by suicide in Kibanga village.

She was a class six pupil at Wiga Primary School.

Police said she hanged herself on a tree using a rope.

No suicide note was recovered and the motive is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

At least two suicide incidents are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.