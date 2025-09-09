Man dies by suicide after assaulting female worker in Makueni

A man died by suicide after he assaulted and seriously wounded his female worker in a domestic feud in Matiliku area, Makueni County.

Police said the body of Onesmus Mutuku, 42, was found hanging on a truss long after he had died by suicide on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The body hung on a sisal rope that was tied around his neck.

Police said the man had earlier, while armed with a hammer, attacked the family farm servant aged 44, seriously injuring her.

The incident happened in a servant quarter where the woman slept.

She sustained head injuries and was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted in serious condition, police said.

He then went back to the house, placed the hammer on a table and hanged himself in his bedroom. The hammer was recovered from the house. The motive of the attack and subsequent suicide was not immediately established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. Police want to establish what motivated the move to attack the woman. The wife of the man was out of the house at the time of the incident. She came back to stumble on the body and the injured worker, police said.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid efforts to contain the trend. Up to five cases of suicide were reported on Monday alone, police said.

Most of the victims are men, statistics show.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.