Man Dies by Suicide After Failed Arson of his House in Kakamega

A 40-year-old man died by suicide after he failed to set on fire his house in a village in Kakamega County.

Police said bodaboda rider Samson Nyaogo, 40 had locked his family in the house and set it on fire on March 16 in Maraba area.

He then proceeded to hang himself using a piece of cloth in the house.

His wife and a three year old child were sleeping in the house but managed to escape as the fire broke out.

The wife raised an alarm and alerted locals who helped to contain the spread of the fire.

The body was found hanging on the truss of the room. A suicide note was also recovered in the house, police said.

Meanwhile, the body of a 22-year-old man was found in his father’s house in Lungalunga slums, Nairobi after a suicide incident.

The deceased was identified as Morgan Kulundu.

Police who visited the scene said he hanged himself using a green manila rope on the truss of the house roof.

He had stepped on a green jerrican to reach the rope before he died. No suicide note was recovered. The body was moved to the mortuary.

In Nzombe area, Kitui County, a 25 year old man died by suicide.

The body of Denis Kithuka Kionzo was found hanging from the rooftop of his uncle’s house with a sisal rope tied around his neck.

Police said there was no suicide note found in the house. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

The body was moved Mutitu sub-county hospital morgue awaiting autopsy. Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the country amid calls to address the trend.

Police say they record a case daily, which is alarming. Some of the cases are linked to family stress.