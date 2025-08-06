Man dies by suicide in Murang’a South divisional offices

A man was found dead after a suicide mission at the Murang’a South Divisional headquarters in a tragic incident.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 5 at about 4 pm. The motive of the incident was not immediately established.

The man was not identified at the scene. His body was found hanging in an operations room within the Murang’a South Sub-County offices long after he had died.

A cleaner said she heard screams, and on checking, she found the door to the room locked from inside. This forced officials to break in to access the site where the body was hanging with a black electric cable around his neck.

Police said no suicide note was recovered at the scene and that they picked fingerprints of the victim to help in identifying him.

The body was moved to the mortuary.

The incident was among five suicide incidents reported to police on Tuesday alone. The others were reported in Imenti, Meru County, Konoin in Bonet County and Lungalunga in Kwale County.

Police say cases of suicide are on the rise amid calls for action to address the trend. Most of the victims are men, statistics show.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.