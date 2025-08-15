Man dies in fight in Nyamarambe, Kisii County

A 49-year-old man died after he was assaulted in a fight in Nyandiwa village, Nyamarambe, Kisii County.

Police said the body of Stephen Osman Oroko, 49 was found lying on the footpath leading to his home on Wednesday, August 13, long after he had been assaulted in the confrontation at a local shopping centre.

Police said efforts to arrest the suspect are ongoing. It is not clear what had prompted the fight. Police said they are talking to possible witnesses in the murder probe as part of efforts to solve it.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Elsewhere in Mowlem, Nairobi, the body of a man was found on Thursday morning after his sudden death. Witnesses said the man identified as only Mwangi collapsed along Baraka Road at Total Kwa Maji and died on the spot.

The body had no visible injuries and was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures, police said.

And a 50-year-old man was killed in a fire incident in Muthaiga village, Nyahururu, Nyandarua County. Police officers visited the scene and found a three-bedroomed timber house on fire on Wednesday night and managed to coordinate efforts to contain its spread.

The scene was processed and a lifeless body was found in one of the rooms that was burnt beyond recognition, which is suspected to be that of Patrick Eshiudu who resides in the said house, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Police said the cause of the fire was not immediately established. It is suspected the fire was started intentionally and police are investigating the theory to know the motive.

Police warned they will prefer murder and arson charges on those found to be behind the incident.