Man Dies, Two Go Blind After Consuming Poisonous Alcohol in Kirinyaga

A fresh death happened in Kandongu village, Kirinyaga County after the consumption of an illegal brew.

Two other people are blinded in the hospital after they consumed the brew.

This came a week after at least 17 people died and dozens were admitted in hospital after drinking the poisonous alcohol.

Police said the latest incident happened on Tuesday even as an operation mounted in the region to address the menace of illicit brew.

Experts however feel the authorities’ approach to the issue is not bearing fruits and new methods need to be used in the war on illicit brew.

Police and locals said the 55-year-old man refused to disclose where he obtained the brew and died while being treated at a local health facility.

In the recent incident that left 17 people dead, several police officers are accused of selling the liquor that had been seized to a businessman for Sh20,000.

The four officers have since been produced in court and detained for 15 days as the probe into the saga goes on.

The ethanol had been confiscated and detained at a local police station before the officers sold it out.

It was then consumed at the California bar in Kangai village. Those who consumed the liquor suddenly developed complications such as loss of sight, before six died on the spot.

The residents claim the exhibit had been held at Kiamaciri station for two days before being sold to the California bar owner.

Police say at least 17 families have since come out to report that they lost family members in the bar.

The families met Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi on Saturday.

Several security bosses who were serving in the area have since been moved as part of action to address the menace.