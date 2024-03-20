Man Dies, Two in Hospital in Suspected Arson Incident in Huruma

Police are investigating an arson incident that left one man dead and two others in hospital in Huruma area, Nairobi.

George Omondi succumbed to his burn injuries in hospital on Tuesday following the Sunday night incident.

Two others are in hospital with serious burns, police said. Police said they are investigating a case of arson and no arrest has been made so far.

Those in hospital are in critical condition with higher percentage of burns. Police said they are investigating the motive of the arson.

Meanwhile, a family drove the body of their loved one to the Muthangari police station who had died in a house in Kawangware.

Police said Jennifer Nafula, 28 died in the house before the family drove the body to the station. The body had swollen right leg toe though did not have visible injuries, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. The cause of the death is yet to be known. The husband of the woman said she died in her bed.

Police say there has been a spike in cases of sudden deaths in the city.